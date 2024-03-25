K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 1.1 %

KBL traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.30. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.70.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.