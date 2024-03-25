JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires 11,992 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 376.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

