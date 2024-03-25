JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $77,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

