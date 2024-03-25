Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Acquires $34,800.00 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Journey Medical stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $2.92. 413,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,316. Journey Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Journey Medical by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

