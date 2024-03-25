JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

