JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
VOR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
View Our Latest Research Report on VOR
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.