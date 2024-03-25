JMP Securities Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of PHR opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Phreesia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

