JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

