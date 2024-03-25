JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

JKS stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

