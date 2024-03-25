Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $192.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.31 or 0.99642049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00221932 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

