Jefferies Financial Group Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $160.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 578,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,029. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

