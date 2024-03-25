Jefferies Financial Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. FedEx has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.