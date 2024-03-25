Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

