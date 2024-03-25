Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 454,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

BAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.86. 29,522,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,327,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

