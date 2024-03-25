Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 31,099,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,150,801. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

