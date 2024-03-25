Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.95. 4,444,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,985. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

