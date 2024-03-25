Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after acquiring an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,403,000 after buying an additional 176,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,434. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

