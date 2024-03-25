Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.67. 1,232,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,747. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

