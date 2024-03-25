Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.86. 4,424,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

