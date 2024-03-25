Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

