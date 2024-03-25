Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises about 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,185. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

