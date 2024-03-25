Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,958.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.85.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Netflix stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $627.46. 1,725,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day moving average is $484.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

