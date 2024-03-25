Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,057,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,055. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

