Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

CMA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,121. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

