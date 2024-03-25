Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.