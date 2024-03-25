Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $49.44. 3,649,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

