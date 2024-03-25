Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $14.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.90. 5,116,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.41 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

