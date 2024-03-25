James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $12.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JRVR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $8.68 on Friday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

