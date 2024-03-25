J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

SBRY stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 255.90 ($3.26). The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,530.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.32.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.