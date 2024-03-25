Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director Purchases $49,489.38 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:ISDR traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $13.55. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

