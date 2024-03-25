iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,640,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,636 shares.The stock last traded at $82.87 and had previously closed at $82.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,496,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

