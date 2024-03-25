iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.47

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 66324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.