iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.27

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.27 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 384859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,024,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

