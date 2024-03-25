iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.99

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 49610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

