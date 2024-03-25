iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.70

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1398151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

