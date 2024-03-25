iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.02

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 143442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $573.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

