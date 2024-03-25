iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.67

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 514921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

