iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,796,240 shares.The stock last traded at $97.68 and had previously closed at $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

