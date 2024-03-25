iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.40

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 207843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,415,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

