Isabella Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Isabella Bank stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.10.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

