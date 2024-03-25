IPD Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
IPD Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.
IPD Group Company Profile
