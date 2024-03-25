Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 25th (ALAB, ALIM, ALLT, APVO, AVTE, BIOL, CBAY, CETX, CNET, CORR)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 25th:

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

