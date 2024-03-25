Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 25th (ALAB, ALIM, ALLT, APVO, AVTE, BIOL, CBAY, CETX, CNET, CORR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 25th:

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

