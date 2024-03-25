Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.19

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 2779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
