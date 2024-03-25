Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.19

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 2779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,438,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,654 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

