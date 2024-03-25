Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.