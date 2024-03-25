Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

