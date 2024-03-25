Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.30. 22,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,524. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.