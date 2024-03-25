Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.90. 51,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

