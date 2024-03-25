Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $94.12. 179,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.