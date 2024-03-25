Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,795,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,778,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

