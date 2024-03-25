Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.36 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.95. 489,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
