Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.13. 410,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,350. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

